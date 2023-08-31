So very commonly throughout all of physics, you'll see questions that ask you how variable changes when another variable in the equation changes as well. And this is an area of math called proportional reasoning, which basically just analyzes how one thing increases or decreases with another. There's a couple of different situations that you'll commonly see. So I just want to review them really quickly. So first, let's say I had something like Y equals two X basically just go, go, let's go ahead and plug in a bunch of values. So if you have X equals 210 and so on, would you to see here is that Y is 2420, negative two and negative four? So as we can see here, there's a direct relationship between Y and X, we say they're directly proportional as the X values get bigger. So does the Y values as X gets smaller, so do the Y values. So these things are sort of directly correlated. Let's take a look at another example, we have Y equals one over X. Let's just plug in a bunch of numbers in for one, I get one for two I actually get one half for three, I get one over third and then I, 1/4 and 1/5. So these actually are fractions. And we can see here that the fractions actually get smaller with higher XS. So these things are inversely proportional because as the X values increase, the Y decreases and then vice versa, as X values go down, they actually the numbers get bigger for Y. So these things are inversely proportional. Now, let's take a look at the last situation which is actually going to be the more common one, let's say you have something like F equals MA. And these are actually two variables, we say that these are jointly proportional. Um And this is what happens here. So M and A could be any numbers and we just gonna plug in a bunch of numbers in here but F equals MA is one of the most important variables or sorry equations that you'll see in physics and it's just a multiplication of two things. So for example, um five times two is 10, 4 times one is 43 times 00. And then both of these things here are negative too. So there's a little bit of a pattern that emerges here because as M gets bigger and A gets bigger, we can see that the F gets bigger and then as M and A both gets smaller. So does F but there's also another kind of problem which you're gonna see. Which is that because it's two variables that are multiplied together, you could also have situations where you want a constant F. So for example, I want F to just be 20 there's actually just a lot of different combinations of M and A that will make that work. So for example, one times 20 is 22 times 10 is 24 times five is also 20. And so what you're gonna see here is that for constant FS as the M gets bigger over here, the A actually has to get smaller. So A as M gets larger, A has to be smaller in order to compensate. And so that they both get 20 then also the opposite happens as M gets smaller over here, the M actually has to get bigger. Um So these things are all sort of like inversely proportional as well. So this is called jointly proportional. It's one of the more common things that you'll see in physics.

