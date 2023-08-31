OK. So now that we've reviewed lines, some of the other common equations that you'll get in physics will be quadratic equations. Remember a quadratic is when you have something like a variable like X raced to the second power instead of the first power. So this is an equation in a standard form of a quadratic. There's basically just two different ways that we're gonna use in physics to solve. We're gonna take square roots or we're just gonna use a quadratic formula. And it really just depends on how the quadratic looks. So for example, if you have something like X plus one squared equals four, that's looks like where you have X plus a number that's squared and then you have a constant on the other side. But if you have something that looks like this in a little bit more of like a standard form, that kind of looks like A X squared plus BX plus C, then you could always just use the quadratic formula, but it's a little bit more tedious. I'm actually going to show you that these two things are the exact same equations written in different ways. We're gonna get the same exact solutions for this. So let me show you how to take the square root. Basically, the way that this works is if you have something looks like this, in order to get X by itself, I'm gonna have to get rid of the squared over here. So I'm gonna have to isolate the squared expression and then I have to take the square root of both sides. And when I do that, I'm gonna have to take the positive and negative roots. That's always how you take square roots. So what ends up happening is the squared and square root cancel and you're left with X plus one equals positive and negative square root of four. So what this works out to is you have X equals negative one, you're going to move this to the other side plus or minus two. And so what this is saying is that there's two solutions, there's negative one plus two, which ends up being just one and there's negative one minus two which ends up being negative three. So those are your two solutions to this quadratic, usually quadratics will give you two solutions. Now, um that's how to take square roots. But if you're ever given a quadratic that looks like this in which you can't factor it or you don't know what method to use, then you can always pop it into the quadratic formula that will always give you your correct answers. All right. And this is just a little bit more tedious. But basically, just remember here that the coefficients of your quadratic are A B and C and you just pop the appropriate expressions and letters into this formula over here. So in other words, this is gonna be X equals negative B which in this case is two. So this is negative two plus or minus the square roots of B squared. So this is gonna be two squared uh minus and then this is gonna be four times a times C which is negative three all over two A which in this case is just two times one. So just to simplify a little bit, this is going to be X equals negative two plus or minus. And this whole mess actually over here just becomes four minus a negative 12. So it actually, I'm just gonna skip a couple of steps, but this ends up being negative or sorry squared of 16 all divided by two. And if you simplify this even further, what this turns out to be is it turns out to be negative two plus or minus the squared of 16 just ends up being four. And this is over two. So really what happens is that your solutions ends up just being an X equals uh negative one plus or minus two, which is exactly what we got over here. Remember this just means two things, it means negative one plus two which in this case is one negative one minus two, which in this case is negative three. So it makes sense that we got the exact same answers whether we use the square root or the quadratic. Because again, these two equations are the exact same thing. You can just check that if you distribute and sort of foil this out and uh convert it to standard form. These things are the same. All right. So that's how to use quadratics and square roots to solve quadratics. All right. So now that we know how to solve quadratics algebraically, a lot of times you're gonna see quadratics graft and you'll have to identify some key information from graph quadratics. Remember that quadratics kind of look like parabolas, they can either look like smiley faces or frowny faces and it just depends on their equation. Now, the equation that you'll see most of the time for quadratics is gonna be in vertex form because it's easy to plot them. And basically it looks like A X minus H squared plus K, the vertex X meaning the little points where the parabola opens up is gonna be the coordinate H comma K. So in this case, we have negative X minus one squared plus four, the coordinate of the vertex is actually just gonna be one comma four. And because of this negative sign, it's actually gonna look like a frowny face. So we can see here is that the coordinate one comma four is gonna be the sort of top of our Parabola. It's gonna be the maximum points over here and it's basically gonna go look looking like this. But in order to get those points, we're gonna have to solve for the X and Y intercepts. And basically to do that, you're just gonna solve for when Y is equal to zero for the X and then for the Y intercept, you're gonna set X equal to zero and solve for that's variable over there. So I'm just gonna actually go ahead and do this for you. It's actually just the of the uh quadratics that we solved uh up above. And so what this is gonna look like, it's gonna be like negative one and three. That's the point where is the X axis. So it's going to look something like this. Whereas the Y intercepts are where you set the X coordinate equal to zero. So you basically just set this equal to zero and solve what you're gonna see is that this quadratic hits the Y intercept or the Y axis at the 0.3. So once you solved all your points, you're gonna connect them with a curve just to see what your parabola looks like. So you basically just connect all these things over here with a little curve. And so our parabola looks like a little frowny face that looks like that. And from this graph, we can tell when the graph is increasing and decreasing. Those are gonna be important things. So for example, we can see here that as we're moving left to right, the graph is increasing up until we get to the X equals one point. So it's increasing when X is less than one and then as you're going left to right, it starts decreasing everywhere after positive one. All right. So that's how to graph and understand key information from quadratic equations.

