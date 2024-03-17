13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion
6:36 minutes
Problem 10.74b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) A thin, hollow 0.545-kg section of pipe of radius 12.0 cm starts rolling (from rest) down a 17.5° incline 5.60 m long.
(b) What will be its total kinetic energy at the base of the incline?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
7
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice