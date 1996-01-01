Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion Practice Problems
A ring with an inner radius of 2.0 cm and an external radius of 5.0 cm is released on an inclined surface, making an angle of 25° with the horizontal. The ring rolls over the 1.0 m long incline. i) Find the speed at the end of the incline. The ring is replaced with a sliding object. ii) Find the ratio (r) of the speed of the sliding object to the rolling ring at the end of the incline. Assume the incline is frictionless.
A physics teacher uses a ramp making an angle of 20.° with the horizontal to show the students the rolling motion of different objects. First, she releases from rest a disk of diameter d from a height of 50. cm above the floor. Then, she releases a uniform spherical ball of diameter d from a height of h. The two objects reach the end of the ramp at the same speed. Find h. Consider that the two objects roll to the bottom without slipping.
The speed of a cylinder and a spherical ball rolling along a horizontal table is 2.2 m/s when they come across a ramp making an angle of 30° with the table. The cylinder has a radius of 5.0 cm and a mass of 450 g while the sphere has a radius of 6.0 cm and a mass of 500g. Find the distances traveled up the ramp by i) the cylinder and ii) the sphere just before they start rolling down the ramp.
A cylindrical cell is given an initial speed of v0 at the bottom of a smooth ramp that makes an angle of 20° with the horizontal. The cell rolls up 1.3 m without slipping before stopping briefly and rolling down. The roughness of the ramp is increased, and the cell is given the same initial speed of v0 at the bottom of the ramp. The cell rolls up without slipping a distance of 1.1 m. Calculate the coefficient of rolling friction of the rough ramp.