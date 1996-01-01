Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion Practice Problems

A ring with an inner radius of 2.0 cm and an external radius of 5.0 cm is released on an inclined surface, making an angle of 25° with the horizontal. The ring rolls over the 1.0 m long incline. i) Find the speed at the end of the incline. The ring is replaced with a sliding object. ii) Find the ratio (r) of the speed of the sliding object to the rolling ring at the end of the incline. Assume the incline is frictionless.