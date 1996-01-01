13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion
A solid sphere of mass M = 10 kg and radius R = 2 is rolling without slipping with speed V = 5 m/s on a flat surface when it reaches the bottom of an inclined plane that makes an angle of Θ = 37° with the horizontal. The plane has just enough friction to cause the sphere to roll without slipping while going up. What maximum height will the sphere attain? (Use g = 10 m/s2.)
You may remember that the lowest speed that an object may have at the top of a loop-the-loop of radius R, so that it completes the loop without falling, is √gR . Determine the lowest speed that a solid sphere must have at the bottom of a loop-the-loop, so that it reaches the top with enough speed to complete the loop. Assume the sphere rolls without slipping.
A solid sphere of radius R is placed at a height of 30 cm on a 15° slope. It is released and rolls, without slipping, to the bottom. From what height should a circular hoop of radius R be released on the same slope in order to equal the sphere's speed at the bottom?
