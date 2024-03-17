11. Momentum & Impulse
Impulse with Variable Forces
Problem 9.24a
(II) The force on a bullet along the barrel of a firearm is given by the formula F = [740 ― (2.3 x 10⁵ s⁻¹ ) t] N over the time interval t = 0 to t = 3.0 x 10⁻³ s .
(a) Plot a graph of F versus t for t = 0 to t = 3.0 ms .
