Impulse with Variable Forces Practice Problems
A 300 g object experiences a force that varies with time, as shown in the F vs t graph below. Find the impulse on the object.
Impulse is defined as the change in momentum of an object. Determine the magnitude of the impulse that will be exerted on a 2kg block by the force shown in the figure below.
A force vs. time graph is shown in the figure below. How much should the maximum value of the force (Fmax) be so that it produces an impulse of 8Ns on the object?
"}'> "}'>A block with a mass of 2.4 kg is initially moving to the right with a velocity of 2m/s. It is then subjected to a force that varies with time as shown in the figure below. "}'>Determine the magnitude and direction of the block's velocity after the force stops acting on it.
Given a 1.8 kg block with an initial speed of 1.0 m/s towards the right, determine the final speed and direction of the block once the force (as shown in the figure below) is removed. Assume that there are no other forces acting on the object during this time, and neglect any effects of air resistance.
A spacecraft with a mass of 3000 kg is moving in the positive x-direction with a velocity of 200 m/s through the empty expanse of space, where the gravitational forces can be neglected. The spacecraft ignites its engines, and the thrust force varies with time as shown in the figure below. It is assumed that the mass lost by the spacecraft during the burn time is negligible.
Determine the following:
i) What is the maximum speed attained by the spacecraft during the burn period?
ii) At what time during the burn does the spacecraft achieve its maximum speed.
A bullet with a mass of 80 g is fired horizontally into a block of wood with a mass of 800 g, causing the block to slide forward with a velocity of 2.5 m/s. The bullet gets embedded in the wood. Determine the initial speed of the bullet before it collides with the block of wood which is initially at rest.
A box is pushed along a frictionless surface by a force that starts at 0 N and increases linearly with time in the positive x-direction. Over a period of 8.0 seconds, the force increases to 400 N, after which it ends abruptly. What is the impulse delivered by the force to the box during this time?