A 2.0 kg toaster is subjected to one force only. The force is in the positive x-direction, and it varies in time such that before t = 0.0 ⁢ s . F = 0 ​ ⁢ N ; between t = 0.0 ⁢ s and . F = 10 ​ ⁢ N ; and after t = 3.0 ⁢ s . F = 0 ​ ⁢ N again. If the toaster started from rest, how fast will it be moving at t = 5.0 ⁢ s ?