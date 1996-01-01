11. Momentum & Impulse
Impulse with Variable Forces
Textbook Question
Far in space, where gravity is negligible, a 425 kg rocket traveling at 75 m/s in the +x-direction fires its engines. FIGURE EX11.10 shows the thrust force as a function of time. The mass lost by the rocket during these 30 s is negligible. (b) At what time does the rocket reach its maximum speed? What is the maximum speed?
