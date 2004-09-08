6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
3:23 minutes
Problem 4m
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A man is dragging a trunk up the loading ramp of a mover's truck. The ramp has a slope angle of 20.0°, and the man pulls upward with a force F→ whose direction makes an angle of 30.0° with the ramp (Fig. E4.4). (a) How large a force F→ is necessary for the component Fx parallel to the ramp to be 90.0 N?
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Forces & Newton's Second Law with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 15 videos