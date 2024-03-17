15. Rotational Equilibrium
Center of Mass & Simple Balance
Problem 12.37
(II) The center of gravity of a loaded truck depends on how the truck is packed. If it is 4.0 m high and 2.4 m wide, and its cg is 2.2 m above the ground, on how steep a slope can the truck be parked without tipping over (Fig. 12–77)?
<IMAGE>
