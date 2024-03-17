15. Rotational Equilibrium
Center of Mass & Simple Balance
9:35 minutes
Problem 12.20
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) A 172-cm-tall person lies on a light (massless) board which is supported by two scales, one under the top of her head and one beneath the bottom of her feet (Fig. 12–65). The two scales read, respectively, 35.1 and 31.6 kg. What distance is the center of gravity of this person from the top of her head?
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:9m
Play a video:
3
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos