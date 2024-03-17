A 50-story building is being planned. It is to be 180.0 m high with a base 46.0 m by 76.0 m. Its total mass will be about 1.8 x 10⁷ kg, and its weight therefore about 1.8 x 10⁸ N. Suppose a 200-km/h wind exerts a force of 950N/m² over the 76.0-m-wide face (Fig. 12–86). Calculate the torque about the potential pivot point, the rear edge of the building (where F→_E acts in Fig. 12–86), and determine whether the building will topple. Assume the total force of the wind acts at the midpoint of the building’s face, and that the building is not anchored in bedrock. [Hint: F→_E in Fig. 12–86 represents the force that the Earth would exert on the building in the case where the building would just begin to tip.]

<IMAGE>