15. Rotational Equilibrium
Center of Mass & Simple Balance
11:00 minutes
Problem 12.36
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) The Leaning Tower of Pisa is 55 m tall and about 7.7 m in radius. The top is 4.5 m off center. Is the tower in stable equilibrium? If so, how much farther can it lean before it becomes unstable? Assume the tower is of uniform composition.
Verified Solution
Video duration:11m
