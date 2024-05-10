19. Fluid Mechanics
Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation
7:39 minutes
Problem 13.103c
Four lawn sprinkler heads are fed by a 1.9-cm-diameter pipe. The water comes out of the heads at an angle of 35° to the horizontal and covers a radius of 5.0 m.
(c) How fast is the water flowing inside the 1.9-cm-diameter pipe?
