18. Waves & Sound
Intro to Waves
Problem
A string with a linear mass density of
1
.
6
g/m
is under
4
.
0
N
of tension. How long would it take a wave pulse on this string to travel
3
.
0
m
?
A
28
ms
B
37
ms
C
48
ms
D
71
ms
E
89
ms
F
60
ms
