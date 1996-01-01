Intro to Waves Practice Problems

Gravitational force can be used as a restoring force for a mass m o oscillating in a hollow drilled through a spherical mass's center (a diameter). For a sphere of mass M s , and radius R s , it is proven that an oscillating mass with position x where r ≤ x ≤ R experiences a net gravitational force from the spherical mass enclosed by r where r ≤ x, while the mass of spherical shell at x > r does not contribute to the net gravitational force of the oscillating mass. For a sphere with even density, derive an expression for the gravitational force on the oscillating mass. Express the result using M s , R s , x, m o , and any desired constant(s).