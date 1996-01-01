6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Problem 4.11
A fisherman yanks a fish vertically out of the water with an acceleration of 2.5 m/s² using very light fishing line that has a breaking strength of 183 N (≈ 4lb) . The fisherman unfortunately loses the fish as the line snaps. What can you say about the mass of the fish?
