Problem 10.64
(II) A rotating uniform cylindrical platform of mass 220 kg and radius 5.5 m slows down from 3.8 rev/s to rest in 18 s when the driving motor is disconnected. Estimate the power output of the motor (hp) required to maintain a steady speed of 3.8 rev/s .
