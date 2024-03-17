14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
5:15 minutes
Problem 10.38a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) The forearm in Fig. 10–57 accelerates a 3.6-kg ball at 7.0 m/s² by means of the triceps muscle, as shown. Calculate
(a) the torque needed,
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
2
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos