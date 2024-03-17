14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
15:44 minutes
Problem 10.99
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
If a billiard ball is hit in just the right way by a cue stick, the ball will roll without slipping immediately after losing contact with the stick. Consider a billiard ball (radius r, mass M) at rest on a horizontal pool table. A cue stick exerts a constant horizontal force F on the ball for a time t at a point that is a height h above the table’s surface (see Fig. 10–78). Assume that the coefficient of static friction between the ball and table is μₛ . Determine the value for h so that the ball will roll without slipping immediately after losing contact with the stick.
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:15m
Play a video:
3
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos