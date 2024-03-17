If a billiard ball is hit in just the right way by a cue stick, the ball will roll without slipping immediately after losing contact with the stick. Consider a billiard ball (radius r, mass M) at rest on a horizontal pool table. A cue stick exerts a constant horizontal force F on the ball for a time t at a point that is a height h above the table’s surface (see Fig. 10–78). Assume that the coefficient of static friction between the ball and table is μₛ . Determine the value for h so that the ball will roll without slipping immediately after losing contact with the stick.

<IMAGE>