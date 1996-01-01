Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics22. The First Law of ThermodynamicsHeat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
9:41 minutes
Problem 19b
Textbook Question

A cylinder contains 0.100 mol of an ideal monatomic gas. Initially the gas is at 1.00 * 10^5 Pa and occupies a volume of 2.50 * 10^-3 m^3. (b) If the gas is allowed to expand to twice the initial volume, find the final temperature (in kelvins) and pressure of the gas if the expansion is (i) isothermal; (ii) isobaric; (iii) adiabatic.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
6:44m

Watch next

Master Heat Equations for Isobaric & Isovolumetric Processes with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.