A cylinder contains 0.100 mol of an ideal monatomic gas. Initially the gas is at 1.00 * 10^5 Pa and occupies a volume of 2.50 * 10^-3 m^3. (b) If the gas is allowed to expand to twice the initial volume, find the final temperature (in kelvins) and pressure of the gas if the expansion is (i) isothermal; (ii) isobaric; (iii) adiabatic.
