2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
Problem
A ball moves in a straight line (the x-axis). The graph in Fig. E2.9 shows this ball’s velocity as a function of time. (a) What are the ball’s average speed and average velocity during the first 3.0 s? (image)
Relevant Solution
7m
Play a video:
Related Videos
Related Practice
Anderson Video - Motion Diagram of Accelerating Car
Motion Graphs - Velocity vs. Time Graph Part 1
Motion Graphs - Velocity vs. Time Graph Part 2
Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
Average velocity for constant acceleration | One-dimensional motion | Physics | Khan Academy
Interpreting Velocity graphs
Graphing Velocity
