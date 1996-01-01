2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+1
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
High-speed motion pictures (3500 frames/second) of a jumping, 210–μg flea yielded the data used to plot the graph in Fig. E2.54. (See 'The Flying Leap of the Flea' by M. Rothschild, Y. Schlein, K. Parker, C. Neville, and S. Sternberg in the November 1973 Scientific American.) This flea was about 2 mm long and jumped at a nearly vertical takeoff angle. Use the graph to answer these questions: (c) Find the flea's acceleration at 0.5 ms, 1.0 ms, and 1.5 ms.
221
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
High-speed motion pictures (3500 frames/second) of a jumping, 210–μg flea yielded the data used to plot the graph in Fig. E2.54. (See 'The Flying Leap of the Flea' by M. Rothschild, Y. Schlein, K. Parker, C. Neville, and S. Sternberg in the November 1973 Scientific American.) This flea was about 2 mm long and jumped at a nearly vertical takeoff angle. Use the graph to answer these questions: (b) Find the maximum height the flea reached in the first 2.5 ms.
203
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
High-speed motion pictures (3500 frames/second) of a jumping, 210–μg flea yielded the data used to plot the graph in Fig. E2.54. (See 'The Flying Leap of the Flea' by M. Rothschild, Y. Schlein, K. Parker, C. Neville, and S. Sternberg in the November 1973 Scientific American.) This flea was about 2 mm long and jumped at a nearly vertical takeoff angle. Use the graph to answer these questions: (a) Is the acceleration of the flea ever zero? If so, when? Justify your answer.
192
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The Fastest (and Most Expensive) Car! The table shows test data for the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport, the fastest street car made.