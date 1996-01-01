High-speed motion pictures (3500 frames/second) of a jumping, 210–μg flea yielded the data used to plot the graph in Fig. E2.54. (See 'The Flying Leap of the Flea' by M. Rothschild, Y. Schlein, K. Parker, C. Neville, and S. Sternberg in the November 1973 Scientific American.) This flea was about 2 mm long and jumped at a nearly vertical takeoff angle. Use the graph to answer these questions: (a) Is the acceleration of the flea ever zero? If so, when? Justify your answer.