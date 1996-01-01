6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces in Connected Systems of Objects
Problem 4.34b
(II) One 3.2-kg paint bucket is hanging by a massless cord from another 3.2-kg paint bucket, also hanging by a massless cord, as shown in Fig. 4–41.
<IMAGE>
(b) If the two buckets are pulled upward with an acceleration of 1.45m/s² by the upper cord, calculate the tension in each cord.
