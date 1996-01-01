Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

According to Olive, her new super-speeder space yacht is 60.0 m long. Lennon is on Earth watching Olive approaching at 0.964c. How long is Olive’s space yacht according to Lennon?

