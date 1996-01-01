Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

As seen from a distant planet, ships A and B fly toward each other, with ship A having a speed of 0.91c. and ship B having a speed of 0.55c. According to the pilot of ship A, how fast is ship B approaching?

