Consequences of Relativity Practice Problems
Envision a hypothetical scenario where a novel particle, rutron (m = 1.52 × 10 -27 kg), moves to the right and its antiparticle ( anti-rutron) moves to the left with the same speed. When these particles inevitably collide, they annihilate each other, producing two gamma-ray photons of wavelengths (λ = 1.2 × 10⁻6 nm) and a vitons (m = 8.21 × 10 -31 kg) and anti-vitons pair with a speed of 0.92c. Determine the initial speed of the rutron and anti-rutron, in terms of c, before the collision.
If a hypothetical particle, tepton has a total energy of 3.0 GeV, calculate the speed (v) of the tepton (m = 9.11 x 10-31 kg) in terms of the speed of light (c). Solve using the concepts of relativity.
Bob is at x = 1242 m from the origin and observes light from two separate events. Event "A", a flaregun fired at the origin (x = 0m), and Event "Q", another flaregun fired at x = 1850 m from the origin. The light from both events reaches him simultaneously at 9.2 μs. Determine the original times when each of the flares was fired.
An aircraft flies 5900 km per day around Earth at 210 m/s. The aircraft returns to its starting point 4 days later at the same speed. How much has the pilot aged compared to their airbase colleagues? Hint: Use the binomial approximation.
For a positron (m = 9.109 × 10-31 kg), at what kinetic energy, does the Lorentz factor (γ) equal 1.44 in relativistic calculations? Express your final answer using the most appropriate prefixes: mega (M), giga (G), or tera (T).
The mass-energy equivalence principle, allows us to convert mass into energy. Consider the following fission reaction:
1n0 + 235U92 → 236U92 → 137Te52 + 97Zr40 + 2 1n0
If in this reaction 0.211 u of mass is converted to kinetic energy, determine the total kinetic energy released.
According to quantum mechanics, electrons can have different orbital angular momenta, even if they have the same energy (state). What is the orbital quantum number l an electron could have in any chosen axis if the angular momentum vector L of the electron and the chosen axis has an angle of 24.4°? Assume the electron to be of a hydrogen atom and the angle to be smallest for the particular value of l.