Consequences of Relativity Practice Problems

Envision a hypothetical scenario where a novel particle, rutron (m = 1.52 × 10 -27 kg), moves to the right and its antiparticle ( anti-rutron) moves to the left with the same speed. When these particles inevitably collide, they annihilate each other, producing two gamma-ray photons of wavelengths (λ = 1.2 × 10⁻6 nm) and a vitons (m = 8.21 × 10 -31 kg) and anti-vitons pair with a speed of 0.92c. Determine the initial speed of the rutron and anti-rutron, in terms of c, before the collision.