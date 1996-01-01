Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics32. Electromagnetic WavesPolarization Filters
Multiple Choice

In each of the following cases, initially vertically polarized light enters the polarizing apparatus with the same initial intensity. Which polarizing apparatuses will cause the light to exit with the largest intensity, 90° from its initial polarization? 

a) A single polarizing filter, oriented 90° from the vertical 

b) Two polarizing filters, the first 45° from the vertical and the second 90° from the vertical 

c) Two polarizing filters, the first 60° from the vertical and the second 90° from the vertical 

d) Two polarizing filters, the first 30° from the vertical and the second 90° from the vertical.

1:35m

Watch next

Master Polarization Filters with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
04:04
Anderson Video - Polarization
Professor Anderson
106
06:25
Anderson Video - Polarizer
Professor Anderson
52
03:11
Physics - Optics: Polarization (3 of 5) Three Polarizers
Michel van Biezen
99
10:35
Polarization Filters
Patrick Ford
419
3
2
09:04
Polarized Light and Polarized Filters
The Physics Classroom
146
07:14
Intro to Polarization Filters! or...why are those sunglasses so expensive? | Doc Physics
Doc Schuster
62
14:33
How polarising filters work? | Polarization of light | Floatheadphysics
FloatHeadPhysics
131
01:08
Polarization of Electromagnetic Waves — Lesson 5
EMViso
215
05:09
25 - EM waves - Polarization
Cogverse Academy
107
19:51
Polarization of Light: circularly polarized, linearly polarized, unpolarized light.
Physics Videos by Eugene Khutoryansky
80
03:38
Initially Vertically Polarized Light
Patrick Ford
294
3
4
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.