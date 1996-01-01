32. Electromagnetic Waves
Polarization & Polarization Filters
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
In each of the following cases, initially vertically polarized light enters the polarizing apparatus with the same initial intensity. Which polarizing apparatuses will cause the light to exit with the largest intensity, 90° from its initial polarization?
a) A single polarizing filter, oriented 90° from the vertical
b) Two polarizing filters, the first 45° from the vertical and the second 90° from the vertical
c) Two polarizing filters, the first 60° from the vertical and the second 90° from the vertical
d) Two polarizing filters, the first 30° from the vertical and the second 90° from the vertical.
Unpolarized light with intensity of 6 W/m2 is incident on a polarizer. If the polarizer's transmission axis is at an angle of 45° above the horizontal, draw a diagram of this system and find the intensity of transmitted light.
Horizontally polarized light is incident on a polarization filter. The initial intensity of the light is 0.55 W/m2, but is then reduced to 0.40W/m2 after passing through the filter. Calculate the angle of the transmission axis of the polarization filter with respect to the horizontal.