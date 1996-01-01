Polarization & Polarization Filters Practice Problems
The intensity of light emitted by an incandescent light bulb is I B. The emitted light is directed toward a system consisting of four polarizers. The first polarizer's axis is vertical, whereas the second, third, and fourth polarizers' axes are 45°, 90°, and 135° counterclockwise from the vertical, respectively. Calculate the intensity of the light that emerges from the system.
During a laboratory-based course, a system of two polarizing films is used to verify Malus' law. The two films have their polarization axes inclined at 40° to each other. A collimated beam of unpolarized light of intensity 5 mW/m2 is sent into the system. Calculate the transmitted intensity through the polarizing system.
A filament lamp's light beam, of intensity Ilight, is sent on a series of three polarizer sheets, each rotated 45.0° from the one before it as it is shown in the figure. A student rotates the middle polarizer and makes the polarization axes of the first and middle polarizers align. Determine the intensity of the beam when it emerges from the system of polarizers.
An unpolarized beam of light from an ordinary tungsten bulb is incident in the x direction and has an intensity Iinc. It crosses two ideal linear sheet polarizers stacked one behind the other. The transmission axis of the first sheet is perpendicular to the x-axis, while the transmission axis of the second sheet forms an angle Φ with respect to the first. Determine the value of Φ if the intensity of the light emerging from the two polarizers is Iinc/6.
The polarized light of a laser diode passes through two polarizers, P1 and P2. Polarizer P1 has its transmission axis along the y-axis, while the transmission axis of the second polarizer forms an angle Φ with respect to the y-axis. The incident light, of initial intensity Ii, is polarized along the y-axis. Calculate Φ if the transmitted light intensity at position M is Ii/8.