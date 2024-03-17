The two atoms in a diatomic molecule exert an attractive force on each other at large distances and a repulsive force at short distances. The magnitude of the force between two atoms in a diatomic molecule can be approximated by the Lennard-Jones force, or F(r) = F₀ [2(σ/r)¹³ - (σ/r)⁷], where r is the separation between the two atoms, and σ and F₀ are constants. For an oxygen molecule (which is diatomic) F₀ = 9.60 x 10⁻¹¹ N and σ = 3.50 x 100⁻¹¹ m .





(a) Integrate the equation for F(r) to determine the potential energy U(r) of the oxygen molecule.