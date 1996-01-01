Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

A 4.0cm×5.0cm rectangle lies in the x-y plane; let the normal vector point in the z direction. What is the flux through the rectangle of a uniform electric field E=(7.8×105j^+2.3×105k^)N/C

