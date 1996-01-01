Electric Flux Practice Problems

Consider a sphere of radius R centered on a long thin wire with linear charge density λ. The flux through a small area on the sphere is not simply EA because the electric field varies in both magnitude and direction in this scenario. But you can compute the flux by performing the flux integral. Consider a small area dA on the sphere's surface. Define dA as a small patch with area dθdφR² (in spherical coordinates), with the vector pointing radially outward. One such patch is located at position θ (the angle from the z-axis). Use the known electric field of a wire to calculate the electric flux dΦ through this small area.



