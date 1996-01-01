Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

A uniform electric field points in the positive x direction and has a magnitude of 40N/C. What is the total flux through a rectangle with height 20cm and width 45cm? The rectangle lies in the y-z plane.

