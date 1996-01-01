"(II) High-speed elevators function under two limitations:

(1) the maximum magnitude of vertical acceleration that a typical human body can experience without discomfort is about 1.2 m/s², and

(2) the typical maximum speed attainable is about 9.0 m/s. You board an elevator on a skyscraper's ground floor and are transported 180 m above the ground level in three steps: acceleration of magnitude 1.2m/s² from rest to 9.0 m/s, followed by constant upward velocity of 9.0 m/s, then deceleration of magnitude 1.2m/s² from 9.0 m/s to rest.

(a.) Determine the elapsed time for each of these 3 stages."