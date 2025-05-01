Understand that electric flux (\( \Phi_E \)) through a surface is defined as the product of the electric field (\( E \)) and the component of the area (\( A \)) perpendicular to the field. Mathematically, this is given by \( \Phi_E = E \cdot A \cdot \cos \theta \), where \( \theta \) is the angle between the electric field and the normal to the surface.