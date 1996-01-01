33. Geometric Optics
Ray Diagrams For Mirrors
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
You want to hang a plane mirror on your wall. If you want your entire body to fit into the mirror, what's the maximum height off the ground that the mirror must be? What is the smallest mirror you can buy? Consider yourself to be 1.55 m tall.
A
Height of mirror = 0m; Size of mirror = 1.55m
B
Height of mirror = 0.775m; Size of mirror = 0.775m
C
Height of mirror = 0.775m; Size of mirror = 1.55m
D
Height of mirror = 0.5m; Size of mirror = 0.775m
