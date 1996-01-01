9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
Problem 7.62c
(II) At an accident scene on a level road, investigators measure a car’s skid mark to be 78 m long. It was a rainy day and the coefficient of friction was estimated to be 0.30.
(c) What is wrong with a car that skids (see page 131)?
