Problem 12.8b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) The two trees in Fig. 12–54 are 6.2 m apart. A backpacker is trying to lift his pack out of the reach of bears. Calculate the magnitude of the force F→ that he must exert downward to hold a 19-kg backpack so that the rope sags at its midpoint by
(b) 0.15 m.
<IMAGE>
