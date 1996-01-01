Equilibrium in 2D Practice Problems
Find the tension in cords A, B, and C for an object with weight w suspended by cords as shown below.
A container being lowered from a crane is held in place by a light steel cable that makes an angle of 58.0° from the vertical and a horizontal synthetic cable. If the container has a mass m = 4520 kg, determine
a) The tension T1 in the slanted cable.
b) The tension T2 in the horizontal cable.
An 850-kg car is to be loaded on a car transporter. A 22.0° ramp measured above the horizontal is used for the process. A light cable making an angle of 28.0° above the surface of the ramp is used to hold the car temporarily stationary on the ramp. Find the tension in the cable if the ramp is very smooth (frictionless).
A crane lifts a slab using two steel cables attached to its upper edges. The tension in each cable is equal to 0.80 of the slab's weight. If the two cables have the same angle relative to the vertical, determine the value of this angle that makes the tension in the cable equal to 0.8 of the slab's weight.