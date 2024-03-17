A “seconds” pendulum has a period of exactly 2.000 s. That is, each one-way swing takes 1.000 s. What is the length of a seconds pendulum in Austin, Texas, where g = 9.793 m /s² ? If the pendulum is moved to Paris, where g = 9.809 m/s², by how many millimeters must we lengthen the pendulum? What is the length of a seconds pendulum on the Moon, where g = 1.62 m/s² ?