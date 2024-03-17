17. Periodic Motion
Problem 14.83
Tall buildings are designed to sway in the wind. In a 100 km/h wind, suppose the top of a 110-story building oscillates horizontally with an amplitude of 15 cm at its natural frequency, which corresponds to a period of 7.0 s. Assuming SHM, find the maximum horizontal velocity and acceleration experienced by an employee as she sits working at her desk located on the top floor. Compare the maximum acceleration (as a percentage) with the acceleration due to gravity.
