17. Periodic Motion
(II) The human leg can be compared to a physical pendulum, with a “natural” swinging period at which walking is easiest. Consider the leg as two rods joined rigidly together at the knee; the axis for the leg is the hip joint. The length of each rod is about the same: assume 55 cm. Let the upper rod have a mass of 7.0 kg and the lower rod a mass of 4.0 kg. Calculate the natural swinging period of the system.
