(II) A constant force F→ = (2.0 î + 4.0 ĵ) N acts on an object as it moves along a straight-line path. If the object’s displacement is d→ = (1.0 î + 5.0 ĵ) m, calculate the work done by using these alternate ways of writing the dot product:

(a) W = Fd cosθ ; (b) W = Fₓdₓ + Fᵧdᵧ .