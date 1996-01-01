9. Work & Energy
About 50,000 years ago, a meteor crashed into the earth near present-day Flagstaff, Arizona. Some estimates suggest this meteor had a mass of about 1.4×108 kg and released 1×1016 J of energy when it slammed into the Earth. Calculate the approximate speed of this meteor before impact.
How much work does tension do to pull the mass from the bottom of the hill (θ = 0) to the top at constant speed? To answer this question, write an expression for the work done when the mass moves through a very small distance ds while it has angle θ, replace ds with an equivalent expression involving R and dθ , then integrate.
A Porsche 944 Turbo has a rated engine power of 217 hp. 30% of the power is lost in the engine and the drive train, and 70% reaches the wheels. The total mass of the car and driver is 1480 kg, and two-thirds of the weight is over the drive wheels. (c) How long does it take the Porsche to reach the maximum power output?
A Porsche 944 Turbo has a rated engine power of 217 hp. 30% of the power is lost in the engine and the drive train, and 70% reaches the wheels. The total mass of the car and driver is 1480 kg, and two-thirds of the weight is over the drive wheels. (b) If the Porsche accelerates at aₘₐₓ, what is its speed when it reaches maximum power output?
A Porsche 944 Turbo has a rated engine power of 217 hp. 30% of the power is lost in the engine and the drive train, and 70% reaches the wheels. The total mass of the car and driver is 1480 kg, and two-thirds of the weight is over the drive wheels. (a) What is the maximum acceleration of the Porsche on a concrete surface where μₛ = 1.00 ? Hint: What force pushes the car forward?
CALC An object moving in the xy-plane is subjected to the force F(arrow on top) =(2xy î+x² ĵ) N, where x and y are in m. a. The particle moves from the origin to the point with coordinates (a, b) by moving first along the x -axis to (a, 0) , then parallel to the y -axis. How much work does the force do?
