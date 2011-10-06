Introduction to Units Practice Problems
The earth's circumference is approximately 40.1 Mm (megameters). What is this circumference in kilometers?
What is the fully expanded form, including any necessary zeros, of the number represented by 7.3 × 102?
Express the Earth-to-Sun distance, approximately 93 million miles with two significant figures, in 'miles' using powers of 10 notation.
The average distance between the Earth and the Moon is approximately 238,855 miles. Calculate this distance in meters and express it using a metric prefix(km).
Express the following measurement in complete decimal form, without using any unit prefixes: 9.8 µm
The position of a free falling object at any instant is given by the equation: y = ½ gt2, where y and t have units of meter and seconds, respectively. Determine the unit of constant ‘g’.
If you sailed due east from a point on Earth's equator until you reached a new longitude 10 minutes of arc away (keeping your latitude constant), what distance in nautical miles would you have covered? Note that there are 60 minutes per degree of longitude. Consider Earth's radius as 3,440 nautical miles.
A company producing digital thermometers states that its thermometers have an accuracy of no more than ±0.100°C. Calculate the accuracy of these thermometers as a percentage of the temperature range they measure (if they measure from -20.0°C to 100.0°C).
If the mass of the cruise ship is 2.13 ×108 kg, calculate the approximate number of protons or neutrons in it.
The order of magnitude is the rough estimation of the approximate size or value given in the power of ten. Estimate the order of magnitude of 85.25 × 104.
When manufacturing precision-engineered components for a spacecraft, the length of a critical component needs to be determined with extreme accuracy. If this component should have a length of 30 cm to within ±0.1 mm, what percentage of uncertainty in the length is permissible, and how many significant figures should be used in the measurement of the length?
Consider a particle with a radius of 2.2×10−5 m. If the particles are arranged end-to-end, determine roughly how many particles would fit along a 2.4 cm line.
If θ is specified as 60.0° ± 0.3°, compute the percentage of uncertainty in both i) cos(θ) and ii) θ.
Consider a scenario in a chemistry laboratory where you are measuring the volume of a liquid using a standard graduated cylinder. Normally, there is an uncertainty of approximately 2 mL because reading the meniscus precisely can be challenging. Determine the percent uncertainty for a volume measurement of: 75 mL.
Determine how many scooters can be stored in a 3200 m² warehouse. Assume the scooters are organized in a grid pattern, with 0.82 meters-wide- walkways. Each scooter is boxed in a square box and occupies 1.8 m² of floor space.
If two moles of carbon atoms were uniformly spread on the surface of a 121 m long and 52 m wide rectangular field, determine the number of atoms per square meter.
Consider you're on a beach where you see a floating object at one end which is 1.8 m above sea level as shown in the figure. When you are 3.8 km away from the object the top of the object is just barely visible. Assuming that your line of sight to the top of the object aligns perfectly with the Earth's surface at that point, determine the radius R of the Earth.
A rectangular field 282 m long and 118m wide, is being mowed by a smaller commercial grade mower which has a speed of 4.0 km/h and a cutting width of 2.4m. Determine the time it would take to mow this field.
A group of bikers are on a 250 km long route, traversing various landscapes. They covered the first 70.0 km in one day. Estimate how long it will take them to cover the remaining distance.
A 1.5 L bottle is filled with candies that are nearly spherical. Estimate how many candies are there in the bottle.
Calculate the surface area of the planet Venus. The diameter of Venus is 12100 km.
A 3.0 m long, 1.5 m wide, and 0.75 m deep pond is completely filled with water. Only 0.02% of this water contains minerals. If the average density of these minerals is 6.0 × 10-4 kg/L, estimate how many minerals (in kg) are present in the pond.