(III) Many sailboats are docked at a marina 4.4 km away on the opposite side of a lake. You stare at one of the sailboats because, when you are lying flat at the water's edge, you can just see its deck but none of the side of the sailboat. You then go to that sailboat on the other side of the lake and measure that the deck is 1.5 m above the level of the water. Using Fig. 1–14, where h = 1.5 m , estimate the radius R of the Earth. <IMAGE>
Global positioning satellites (GPS) can be used to determine your position with great accuracy. If one of the satellites is 20,000 km from you, and you want to know your position to ±2 m, what percent uncertainty in the distance is required? How many significant figures are needed in the distance?
Dimensional analysis. Waves on the surface of the ocean do not depend significantly on the properties of water such as density or surface tension. The primary 'return force' for water piled up in the wave crests is due to the gravitational attraction of the Earth. Thus the speed v (m/s) of ocean waves depends on the acceleration due to gravity g. It is reasonable to expect that υ might also depend on water depth h and the wave's wavelength λ. Assume the wave speed is given by the functional form v = Cgᵅ hᵝ λᵞ, where α , β , c and C are numbers without dimension.
(a) In deep water, the water deep below the surface does not affect the motion of waves at the surface. Thus υ should be independent of depth h (i.e., β = 0). Using only dimensional analysis (Section 1–7 and Appendix D), determine the formula for the speed of surface ocean waves in deep water.
Recent findings in astrophysics suggest that the observable universe can be modeled as a sphere of radius R = 13.7 x 10⁹ light-years = 13.0 x 10²⁵ m with an average total mass density of about 1 x 10⁻²⁶ kg/m³. Only about 4% of total mass is due to 'ordinary' matter (such as protons, neutrons, and electrons). Estimate how much ordinary matter (in kg) there is in the observable universe. (For the light-year, see Problem 25.)