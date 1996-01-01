Channels
16. Angular Momentum
Intro to Angular Momentum
(a) Calculate the magnitude of the angular momentum of the earth in a circular orbit around the sun. Is it reasonable to model it as a particle? Consult Appendix E and the astronomical data in Appendix F
Relevant Solution
