16. Angular Momentum
Intro to Angular Momentum
A composite disc is built from a solid disc and a concentric, thick-walled hoop, as shown below. The inner disc has mass 4 kg and radius 2 m. The outer disc (thick-walled) has mass 5 kg, inner radius 2 m, and outer radius 3 m. The two discs spin together and complete one revolution every 3 s. Calculate the system's angular momentum about its central axis.
Textbook Question
CALC A hollow, thin-walled sphere of mass 12.0 kg and diameter 48.0 cm is rotating about an axle through its center. The angle (in radians) through which it turns as a function of time (in seconds) is given by θ(t) = At^2 + Bt^4, where A has numerical value 1.50 and B has numerical value 1.10. (a) What are the units of the constants A and B?
A woman with mass 50 kg is standing on the rim of a large disk that is rotating at 0.80 rev/s about an axis through its center. The disk has mass 110 kg and radius 4.0 m. Calculate the magnitude of the total angular momentum of the woman–disk system. (Assume that you can treat the woman as a point.)
