9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
Problem 7.99b
Stretchable ropes are used to safely arrest the fall of rock climbers. Suppose one end of a rope with unstretched length ℓ is anchored to a cliff and a climber of mass m is attached to the other end. When the climber is a height ℓ above the anchor point, he slips and falls under the force of gravity for a distance 2ℓ , after which the rope becomes taut and stretches a distance x as it stops the climber (see Fig. 7–37). <IMAGE>
Assume a stretchy rope behaves as a spring with spring constant k.
(b) Assuming m = 85kg , ℓ = 8.0 m and, k = 850 N/m determine x/ℓ (the fractional stretch of the rope) and kx / mg (the force that the rope exerts on the climber compared to his own weight) at the moment the climber’s fall has been stopped.
